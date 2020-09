Patna, 2/9: In the latest development, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is all set to join NDA ahead of the Bihar election. He is ready to form an alliance with Janata Dal-United.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is the leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) which snapped ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.