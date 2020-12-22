J&K Local Polls: Gupkar Alliance maintains a comfortable lead

COVID-19 Updates World 77,888,438 World Confirmed: 77,888,438 Active: 21,406,457 Recovered: 54,769,572 Death: 1,712,409

Srinagar, 22/12: Farooq Abdulla led Gupkar Alliance has managed to take a comfortable lead in Jammu & Kashmir local body polls. This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was scrapped last year and it was downgraded to a Union Territory.

As per the latest trends, the Gupkar alliance is leading with 81 seats, whereas BJP has 47 and Congress 21 seats.

In Jammu province, BJP is leading with 44 and the regional Gupkar alliance has 20 seats. In Kashmir Gupkar alliance has bagged 61 seats and BJP has only 3 seats.

The counting is still underway for this 280 seat election and the results are expected to be out by the end of the day.

Stay tuned for more updates……