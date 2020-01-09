JNU students march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan detained by Police

New Delhi,9/1: Delhi Police has detained Jawaharlal Nehru University students who were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The students were protesting against the violent attack on the JNU students and teachers by the masked goons. The protestors have been stopped by the police midway.

The protestors were demanding the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after he was failed in taking appropriate action after the violence.

Many JNU students, civil society members, and political leaders marched towards Rashtrapati Bhawan.