Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker at Golden Globes 2020

LA,6/1: Joaquin Phoenix who played the iconic Joker role in the movie Joker has bagged the best actor award at the Golden Globes award ceremony. Joker became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Joker movie also claimed the Golden Globes award for Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Brad Pitt also bagged the best actor in supporting role for his movie 12 Monkeys.

Joaquin Phoenix, maybe the actor of his generation, calls out Hollywood, on live television, for using private jets, but then gets cut off by the orchestra in his speech.