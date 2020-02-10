Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar for Joker , Parasite best movie

LA, 10/2: Veteran actor Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar award for his enigmatic acting in the movie Joker. Similarly, the Parasite movie is adjudged as the best movie for the year 2019.

The complete list of winners are ;

Best picture- Parasite -Winner

Best actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Best actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Best director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite – WINNER

Best actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – WINNER

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Best international feature film

South Korea, Parasite – WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Best original screenplay

Parasite – WINNER

Best animated feature film

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best documentary feature

American Factory – WINNER

Best documentary short subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER