Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar for Joker , Parasite best movie

LA, 10/2: Veteran actor Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar award for his enigmatic acting in the movie Joker. Similarly, the Parasite movie is adjudged as the best movie for the year 2019.
The complete list of winners are ;
Best picture- Parasite -Winner
Best actress in a leading role
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Best actor in a leading role
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Best director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite – WINNER
Best actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – WINNER
Best actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Best international feature film
South Korea, Parasite – WINNER
Best adapted screenplay
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Best original screenplay
Parasite – WINNER
Best animated feature film
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
Best documentary feature
American Factory – WINNER
Best documentary short subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER