Job Alert! SSC Constable registration Begins Today. Apply before its too late!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 25/3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the registration of the Constable (general duty) recruitment today. The Application application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, http://ssc.nic.in

The last date for submission of application forms is May 10.

The SSC Constable (GD) exam is held every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles. selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.

The computer-based test will be held from August 2 to August 25.

As per the last notification, the minimum educational qualification required for this exam is Class 10 pass. The candidate should be between 18-23 years of age.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
