Job Alert! SSC Constable registration Begins Today. Apply before its too late!

WorldConfirmed: 125,454,721Active: 21,385,284Recovered: 101,312,279Death: 2,757,158
USAConfirmed: 30,704,292Active: 7,012,991Recovered: 23,132,879Death: 558,422
BrazilConfirmed: 12,227,179Active: 1,236,446Recovered: 10,689,646Death: 301,087
IndiaConfirmed: 11,787,534Active: 395,158Recovered: 11,231,650Death: 160,726
RussiaConfirmed: 4,483,471Active: 288,852Recovered: 4,098,400Death: 96,219
UKConfirmed: 4,312,908Active: 457,371Recovered: 3,729,155Death: 126,382
ItalyConfirmed: 3,440,862Active: 561,308Recovered: 2,773,215Death: 106,339
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,091,282Active: 179,177Recovered: 2,881,643Death: 30,462
GermanyConfirmed: 2,709,872Active: 177,761Recovered: 2,456,200Death: 75,911
PakistanConfirmed: 640,988Active: 37,985Recovered: 588,975Death: 14,028
ChinaConfirmed: 90,136Active: 165Recovered: 85,335Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 25/3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the registration of the Constable (general duty) recruitment today. The Application application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, http://ssc.nic.in
The last date for submission of application forms is May 10.
The SSC Constable (GD) exam is held every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles. selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.
The computer-based test will be held from August 2 to August 25.
As per the last notification, the minimum educational qualification required for this exam is Class 10 pass. The candidate should be between 18-23 years of age.