Job Alert! SSC Constable registration Begins Today. Apply before its too late!

COVID-19 Updates World 125,454,721 World Confirmed: 125,454,721 Active: 21,385,284 Recovered: 101,312,279 Death: 2,757,158

USA 30,704,292 USA Confirmed: 30,704,292 Active: 7,012,991 Recovered: 23,132,879 Death: 558,422

Brazil 12,227,179 Brazil Confirmed: 12,227,179 Active: 1,236,446 Recovered: 10,689,646 Death: 301,087

India 11,787,534 India Confirmed: 11,787,534 Active: 395,158 Recovered: 11,231,650 Death: 160,726

Russia 4,483,471 Russia Confirmed: 4,483,471 Active: 288,852 Recovered: 4,098,400 Death: 96,219

UK 4,312,908 UK Confirmed: 4,312,908 Active: 457,371 Recovered: 3,729,155 Death: 126,382

Italy 3,440,862 Italy Confirmed: 3,440,862 Active: 561,308 Recovered: 2,773,215 Death: 106,339

Turkey 3,091,282 Turkey Confirmed: 3,091,282 Active: 179,177 Recovered: 2,881,643 Death: 30,462

Germany 2,709,872 Germany Confirmed: 2,709,872 Active: 177,761 Recovered: 2,456,200 Death: 75,911

Pakistan 640,988 Pakistan Confirmed: 640,988 Active: 37,985 Recovered: 588,975 Death: 14,028

China 90,136 China Confirmed: 90,136 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,335 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 25/3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the registration of the Constable (general duty) recruitment today. The Application application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, http://ssc.nic.in

The last date for submission of application forms is May 10.

The SSC Constable (GD) exam is held every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles. selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.

The computer-based test will be held from August 2 to August 25.

As per the last notification, the minimum educational qualification required for this exam is Class 10 pass. The candidate should be between 18-23 years of age.