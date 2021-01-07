Joe Biden Formally certified as US President by Congress

COVID-19 Updates World 87,738,763 World Confirmed: 87,738,763 Active: 22,637,556 Recovered: 63,207,809 Death: 1,893,398

Washington, 7/1: US Congress has formally declared the winner of the presidential Election of America on Thursday. Biden will commence his duties as the president on January 20.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.

Earlier the US Capitol building was breached by Pro-Trump supporters which lead to a riot, killing 4 people. The situation is under control after the mayhem. Outgoing president Donald Trump had called for a protest on Wednesday for disqualifying Joe Biden as the US President.