Joe Biden Formally certified as US President by Congress

-
World
87,738,763
WorldConfirmed: 87,738,763Active: 22,637,556Recovered: 63,207,809Death: 1,893,398
-
USA
21,857,616
USAConfirmed: 21,857,616Active: 8,463,484Recovered: 13,024,142Death: 369,990
-
India
10,395,938
IndiaConfirmed: 10,395,938Active: 228,707Recovered: 10,016,859Death: 150,372
-
Brazil
7,874,539
BrazilConfirmed: 7,874,539Active: 638,966Recovered: 7,036,530Death: 199,043
-
Russia
3,332,142
RussiaConfirmed: 3,332,142Active: 562,233Recovered: 2,709,452Death: 60,457
-
UK
2,836,801
UKConfirmed: 2,836,801Active: 1,413,631Recovered: 1,345,824Death: 77,346
-
Turkey
2,283,931
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,283,931Active: 97,821Recovered: 2,164,040Death: 22,070
-
Italy
2,201,945
ItalyConfirmed: 2,201,945Active: 568,712Recovered: 1,556,356Death: 76,877
-
Germany
1,841,228
GermanyConfirmed: 1,841,228Active: 352,029Recovered: 1,451,000Death: 38,199
-
Pakistan
495,075
PakistanConfirmed: 495,075Active: 34,049Recovered: 450,515Death: 10,511
-
China
87,278
ChinaConfirmed: 87,278Active: 485Recovered: 82,159Death: 4,634
Washington, 7/1: US Congress has formally declared the winner of the presidential Election of America on Thursday. Biden will commence his duties as the president on January 20.
Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.
Earlier the US Capitol building was breached by Pro-Trump supporters which lead to a riot, killing 4 people. The situation is under control after the mayhem. Outgoing president Donald Trump had called for a protest on Wednesday for disqualifying Joe Biden as the US President.