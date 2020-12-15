ଜଷ୍ଟିସ ମୁରଲୀଧର ହେବେ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ନୂଆ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି

-
World
73,415,710
WorldConfirmed: 73,415,710Active: 20,244,106Recovered: 51,538,647Death: 1,632,957
-
USA
16,949,759
USAConfirmed: 16,949,759Active: 6,763,478Recovered: 9,878,066Death: 308,215
-
India
9,912,054
IndiaConfirmed: 9,912,054Active: 339,691Recovered: 9,428,561Death: 143,802
-
Brazil
6,929,409
BrazilConfirmed: 6,929,409Active: 731,379Recovered: 6,016,085Death: 181,945
-
Russia
2,707,945
RussiaConfirmed: 2,707,945Active: 510,367Recovered: 2,149,610Death: 47,968
-
UK
1,869,666
UKConfirmed: 1,869,666Active: 1,805,264Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,402
-
Turkey
1,866,345
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,866,345Active: 217,755Recovered: 1,631,944Death: 16,646
-
Italy
1,855,737
ItalyConfirmed: 1,855,737Active: 675,109Recovered: 1,115,617Death: 65,011
-
Germany
1,360,261
GermanyConfirmed: 1,360,261Active: 333,973Recovered: 1,003,300Death: 22,988
-
Pakistan
443,246
PakistanConfirmed: 443,246Active: 48,008Recovered: 386,333Death: 8,905
-
China
86,758
ChinaConfirmed: 86,758Active: 312Recovered: 81,812Death: 4,634
କଟକ,୧୫ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ଏସ୍. ମୁରଲୀଧର ହେବେ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟର ନୂଆ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ବିଚାରପତି । ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ମୁରଲୀଧରଙ୍କ ନାଁ ସୁପାରିସ କରିଛି ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ କଲେଜିଅମ । ତେବେ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ମୁରଲୀଧର ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସମୟରେ ପଞ୍ଜାବ ଓ ହରିୟାଣା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ବିଚାରପତି ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ବିଚାରପତି ଥିଲେ ।