Know how to get PAN card in 10 minutes..

COVID-19 Updates World 73,423,186 World Confirmed: 73,423,186 Active: 20,249,686 Recovered: 51,540,463 Death: 1,633,037

USA 16,957,531 USA Confirmed: 16,957,531 Active: 6,771,164 Recovered: 9,878,066 Death: 308,301

India 9,925,062 India Confirmed: 9,925,062 Active: 336,848 Recovered: 9,444,229 Death: 143,985

Brazil 6,929,409 Brazil Confirmed: 6,929,409 Active: 731,379 Recovered: 6,016,085 Death: 181,945

Russia 2,707,945 Russia Confirmed: 2,707,945 Active: 510,367 Recovered: 2,149,610 Death: 47,968

Italy 1,870,576 Italy Confirmed: 1,870,576 Active: 667,303 Recovered: 1,137,416 Death: 65,857

UK 1,869,666 UK Confirmed: 1,869,666 Active: 1,805,264 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,402

Turkey 1,866,345 Turkey Confirmed: 1,866,345 Active: 217,755 Recovered: 1,631,944 Death: 16,646

Germany 1,367,888 Germany Confirmed: 1,367,888 Active: 341,411 Recovered: 1,003,300 Death: 23,177

Pakistan 443,246 Pakistan Confirmed: 443,246 Active: 48,008 Recovered: 386,333 Death: 8,905

China 86,758 China Confirmed: 86,758 Active: 312 Recovered: 81,812 Death: 4,634

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an important document. Without it, there are many works that stop. Then whether it is to file an income tax return or deposit more than Rs 50,000 in the bank. That is why nowadays it is necessary for everyone to have a PAN card. But due to the coronavirus epidemic, people are not able to go out of home and get a PAN card made. If you do not have a PAN card and you want to get a new PAN card, then we tell you how you can get a PAN card sitting at home.

It is quite easy to apply for PAN online. Through this, your PAN card is available in minutes. This card is also called e-PAN. Which you can download immediately after applying.

Know the process

Visit https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home on the website of the Income Tax Department.

>> Click on the Instant PAN through the Aadhaar New link there.

>> Then two options will open – first Get New PAN

>> Second – Check Status / Download PAN

>> Now Aadhaar number will have to be given, after this, OTP will come on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

>> OTP will verify Aadhaar’s information.

>> After this, E PAN will be issued immediately and customers will be able to download their e-PAN.