JVM(P) to formally merge with BJP on February 17

Jharkhand, 10/2: JVM(P) expelled its MLA, Pradip Yadav, from the party’s primary membership days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) headed by former chief minister Babulal Marandi is all set to formally merge with the BJP on February 17 at an event in state capital Ranchi.

The news comes after Marandi met with BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday (February 9) in the presence of party’s Jharkhand in-charge Om Mathur.

