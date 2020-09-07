Jwala Gutta announces engagement with actor Vishnu Vishal

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta has announced her engagement with actor Vishnu Vishal. She took to social media to announce the news and share their images. Jwala Gutta is celebrating her birthday today.

Jwala took to Twitter and wrote, “N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to! Towards our family, Aryan, friends, and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure”.