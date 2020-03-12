Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah

Bhopal, 12/3: Jyotiraditya Scindia, the ‘Maharaj’ of Madhya Pradesh, who left the ‘hands’ of the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party, reached Bhopal on Thursday. Before going to Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Scindia also met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh here. This was the first formal meeting of Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining the party.

On Thursday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that today he met Jyotiraditya Scindia. I sincerely hope that with his joining BJP, the party will become stronger in serving the people in Madhya Pradesh. Prior to Amit Shah, he also formally met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.