No Foreign players in IPL!

Mumbai, 12/3: No foreign players will be available until April 15 to play in the Indian Premier League this year due to the government’s visa restrictions to prevent the risk of coronavirus infection. BCCI sources gave this information on Thursday, which has clouded the future of the tournament.

A BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity, “Foreign players who play in the IPL fall under the category of business visas. According to the instructions of the government, they cannot come until April 15. ‘