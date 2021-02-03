Kangana and Diljit Twitter fight reignites after Rihanna Tweet

COVID-19 Updates World 104,483,465 World Confirmed: 104,483,465 Active: 25,849,440 Recovered: 76,369,058 Death: 2,264,967

Mumbai, 3/2: After Pop Icon Rihanna’s Tweet supporting the farmers Protest, Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter fight has reignited again. Rihanna had tweeted a photograph of India’s protesting farmers with an article highlighting the internet ban around Delhi’s borders.

Responding to the tweet, Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh has released a song titled ‘Riri'(Rihanna’s nickname). The song was meant to appreciate Rihanna’s support for the farmer’s protest.

Kangana as usual didn’t mind her own business and latched on the singer-turned-actor. Replying to Diljit she wrote, “Isko bhi apne 2 rupees Banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha” #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Diljit didn’t hold back and replied, “2 Rupees (sic) Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi.. Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an.. HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna ..” which roughly translates to I know my job and I can make music within 30 minutes. You mind your own business.

Previously both of them had locked horns when Kangana had mocked the Shaheen Bagh dadi and said ‘she is available for Rs 100.’ That time Diljit had shut Kangana like a pro. It will be interesting if he is able to repeat his feat this time around.