Kangana lashes out at Diljit and Priyanka Chopra again, asks “Who will Pay for this?”

Mumbai, 16/12: Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Punjabi Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh and Actor Priyanka Chopra for supporting the Farmer’s protest. In a recent tweet, the actor said that the ongoing farmers’ protest has affected in an economic slowdown and is affecting industries and small factories in the nearby area. She also said that the protest has already cost 70,000 crores. She tagged both Diljit and Priyanka Chopra and asked them who will pay for it.

“Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?” she tweeted

Kangana Ranaut who is acting as the unofficial spokesperson of the ruling party BJP recently had a Twitter fight with Diljit Dosanjh. Yesterday she tweeted about Hrithik Roshan and her court case and said Hrithik hasn’t ‘moved on’.