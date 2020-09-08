Kangana Ranaut reaction on drugs charges by Anil Deshmukh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is facing a big charge of taking drugs. While responding to this matter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Mumbai Police will investigate the matter. In his statement, Anil Deshmukh also referred to an interview of Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyan Suman, in which he accused Kangana of taking drugs. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut herself has given her reaction to these reports. During this, Kangana has said that if it is proved, she will leave Mumbai forever.

Kangana Ranaut wrote in tweeting- ‘I am happy to help Mumbai Police and Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug test, check my call records, if you find a link to a drug peddler, I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever. Looking forward to meeting you. In this tweet, Kangana has also tagged the Twitter account of Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.