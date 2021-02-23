Kangana Ranaut to Open Cafe, Restaurant in Manali

-
Mumbai, 24/2: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now ventured into the food business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. Kangana shared photographs from the location where her cafe will be set up on Tuesday. She calls this her dream venture, revealing that apart from cinema she is also passionate about food.
“Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps into the FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks,” Kangana Tweeted.
Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer,other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry,building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJT0NVPAV2
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 23, 2021