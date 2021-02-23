Kangana Ranaut to Open Cafe, Restaurant in Manali

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,512,757
    World
    Confirmed: 112,512,757
    Active: 21,954,212
    Recovered: 88,066,600
    Death: 2,491,945
  • USA 28,867,562
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,867,562
    Active: 9,186,785
    Recovered: 19,166,792
    Death: 513,985
  • India 11,029,326
    India
    Confirmed: 11,029,326
    Active: 148,584
    Recovered: 10,724,144
    Death: 156,598
  • Brazil 10,197,531
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,197,531
    Active: 811,040
    Recovered: 9,139,215
    Death: 247,276
  • Russia 4,189,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,189,153
    Active: 365,762
    Recovered: 3,739,344
    Death: 84,047
  • UK 4,134,639
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,134,639
    Active: 1,406,335
    Recovered: 2,606,999
    Death: 121,305
  • Italy 2,832,162
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,832,162
    Active: 387,948
    Recovered: 2,347,866
    Death: 96,348
  • Turkey 2,655,633
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,655,633
    Active: 92,424
    Recovered: 2,534,996
    Death: 28,213
  • Germany 2,405,096
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,405,096
    Active: 128,190
    Recovered: 2,207,700
    Death: 69,206
  • Pakistan 573,384
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 573,384
    Active: 24,483
    Recovered: 536,243
    Death: 12,658
  • China 89,852
    China
    Confirmed: 89,852
    Active: 374
    Recovered: 84,842
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 24/2: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now ventured into the food business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. Kangana shared photographs from the location where her cafe will be set up on Tuesday. She calls this her dream venture, revealing that apart from cinema she is also passionate about food.

“Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps into the FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks,” Kangana Tweeted.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.