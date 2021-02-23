Sri Lankan Cricketer Upul Tharanga calls it a Day!

-
Colombo, 23/2: Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. “As the good old saying goes ‘All good things must come to an end’”, the cricketer wrote.
“I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my International Cricket Career after over 15 years of giving the game my all. I leave behind a road traveled with fond memories and great friendships. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for always having faith and the trust vested in me,” Tharanga wrote.
“I am grateful to the many Cricket Loving Fans, friends And my family for standing by me during my highest of highs and even at my lowest points in my career. Your well-wishes and messages of encouragement was easily the drive behind my ambition. For that I thank you all, and I wish you well. I would like to wish Sri Lanka Cricket all the very best for the future and I am hopeful that the team will bounce back strong soon,” he added.
I have decided to retire from international cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/xTocDusW8A
— Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) February 23, 2021
Upul Tharanga has played 31 Tests and 235 ODIs for Sri Lanka. He had last played for Sri Lanka in 2019 in South Africa.