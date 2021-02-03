Kangana Trolled Mercilessly after calling Rihanna ‘Fool’

COVID-19 Updates World 104,455,024 World Confirmed: 104,455,024 Active: 25,848,412 Recovered: 76,342,086 Death: 2,264,526

USA 27,027,430 USA Confirmed: 27,027,430 Active: 9,818,915 Recovered: 16,750,647 Death: 457,868

India 10,778,206 India Confirmed: 10,778,206 Active: 161,865 Recovered: 10,461,706 Death: 154,635

Brazil 9,286,256 Brazil Confirmed: 9,286,256 Active: 898,944 Recovered: 8,160,929 Death: 226,383

Russia 3,901,204 Russia Confirmed: 3,901,204 Active: 461,153 Recovered: 3,365,367 Death: 74,684

UK 3,852,623 UK Confirmed: 3,852,623 Active: 1,956,904 Recovered: 1,787,706 Death: 108,013

Italy 2,570,608 Italy Confirmed: 2,570,608 Active: 437,765 Recovered: 2,043,499 Death: 89,344

Turkey 2,492,977 Turkey Confirmed: 2,492,977 Active: 87,670 Recovered: 2,379,070 Death: 26,237

Germany 2,239,943 Germany Confirmed: 2,239,943 Active: 207,357 Recovered: 1,973,200 Death: 59,386

Pakistan 549,032 Pakistan Confirmed: 549,032 Active: 33,184 Recovered: 504,046 Death: 11,802

China 89,619 China Confirmed: 89,619 Active: 1,516 Recovered: 83,467 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/2: In the past few years Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the news, not for her movie roles but for her controversial statements. She has been active on Twitter, poking her nose in every matter in the Country. She has made her stance clear against the farmer’s protest in New Delhi since the very beginning.

She is in a constant tussle with the film fraternity. It seems she is bored of Bollywood celebs now. She has decided to lock horns with International celebrities.

On Tuesday Pop Icon Rihanna had posted a tweet, showing her support for Farmer’s protest, but Kangana being Kangana took matters into her own hand and called Rihanna ‘fool’ and ‘dummy.’

Rihanna on Tuesday Tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest (sic).”

Reacting to this Madam Kangana wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Well, this didn’t go down well with the netizens and they started trolling Kangana mercilessly. They branded her as a ‘Bhakt’ and compared her social media followings with Rihanna.

Here are few Tweets:

Literally anything happens in any corner of the world#KanganaRanaut : pic.twitter.com/8xv264eTm0 — anshika awasthi (@anshikawasthi) February 2, 2021

Kangana trending with Bhakts is actually the most accurate thing I've seen 😂#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jQzJ6HVg94 — Ashish Mahawar 🇮🇳 (@AshishM31973480) February 2, 2021

The good thing about Kangana's reply to Rihana is- at least she didn't call her 'Karan Johar ki chamchi.' — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 2, 2021

As they say ‘Ummed pey duniya kayam hai’, we can just hope Madam Kangana stops Tweeting and start acting onscreen more.