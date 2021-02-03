Kangana Trolled Mercilessly after calling Rihanna ‘Fool’

-
Mumbai, 3/2: In the past few years Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the news, not for her movie roles but for her controversial statements. She has been active on Twitter, poking her nose in every matter in the Country. She has made her stance clear against the farmer’s protest in New Delhi since the very beginning.
She is in a constant tussle with the film fraternity. It seems she is bored of Bollywood celebs now. She has decided to lock horns with International celebrities.
On Tuesday Pop Icon Rihanna had posted a tweet, showing her support for Farmer’s protest, but Kangana being Kangana took matters into her own hand and called Rihanna ‘fool’ and ‘dummy.’
Rihanna on Tuesday Tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest (sic).”
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
Reacting to this Madam Kangana wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”
No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…
Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021
Well, this didn’t go down well with the netizens and they started trolling Kangana mercilessly. They branded her as a ‘Bhakt’ and compared her social media followings with Rihanna.
Here are few Tweets:
Literally anything happens in any corner of the world#KanganaRanaut : pic.twitter.com/8xv264eTm0
— anshika awasthi (@anshikawasthi) February 2, 2021
After seeing #Rihanna 's tweet for farmers @diljitdosanjh to #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/DOGQGq6b7T
— minakshi (@effinperf) February 2, 2021
Kangana trending with Bhakts is actually the most accurate thing I've seen 😂#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jQzJ6HVg94
— Ashish Mahawar 🇮🇳 (@AshishM31973480) February 2, 2021
The good thing about Kangana's reply to Rihana is- at least she didn't call her 'Karan Johar ki chamchi.'
— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 2, 2021
Hall Of Fame Hall Of Shame#Rihanna #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/EAX8mUFvMc
— Babusinh Solanki (@babusinhsolank5) February 2, 2021
Rihanna to Kangana be like –#RihannaSupportsIndianFarmers #Rihanna #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/5DN6APi6K3
— Sid says (@Siddz28) February 2, 2021
Exactly, @rihanna is fame all over the world and Kangana is like jumping around like kangaroo to get fame. #WeSupportFarmers #FarmersProtest #RihannaSupportsIndianFarmers https://t.co/5y1TjecMM3
— ਹਰਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ 👩🌾🚜🌾🌾🇺🇸 (@hindey621) February 2, 2021
🇺🇲 Celebrities: let's support our farmers.
🇮🇳 Celebrities: #KanganaRanaut #RihannaSupportsIndianFarmers #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/0FS6zRBjWk
— The Professor (@TheProfessor199) February 2, 2021
As they say ‘Ummed pey duniya kayam hai’, we can just hope Madam Kangana stops Tweeting and start acting onscreen more.