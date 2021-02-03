Kangana Trolled Mercilessly after calling Rihanna ‘Fool’

FeaturedEntertainmentNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,455,024
    World
    Confirmed: 104,455,024
    Active: 25,848,412
    Recovered: 76,342,086
    Death: 2,264,526
  • USA 27,027,430
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,027,430
    Active: 9,818,915
    Recovered: 16,750,647
    Death: 457,868
  • India 10,778,206
    India
    Confirmed: 10,778,206
    Active: 161,865
    Recovered: 10,461,706
    Death: 154,635
  • Brazil 9,286,256
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,286,256
    Active: 898,944
    Recovered: 8,160,929
    Death: 226,383
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,852,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,852,623
    Active: 1,956,904
    Recovered: 1,787,706
    Death: 108,013
  • Italy 2,570,608
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,570,608
    Active: 437,765
    Recovered: 2,043,499
    Death: 89,344
  • Turkey 2,492,977
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,492,977
    Active: 87,670
    Recovered: 2,379,070
    Death: 26,237
  • Germany 2,239,943
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,239,943
    Active: 207,357
    Recovered: 1,973,200
    Death: 59,386
  • Pakistan 549,032
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 549,032
    Active: 33,184
    Recovered: 504,046
    Death: 11,802
  • China 89,619
    China
    Confirmed: 89,619
    Active: 1,516
    Recovered: 83,467
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 3/2: In the past few years Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the news, not for her movie roles but for her controversial statements. She has been active on Twitter, poking her nose in every matter in the Country. She has made her stance clear against the farmer’s protest in New Delhi since the very beginning.

She is in a constant tussle with the film fraternity. It seems she is bored of Bollywood celebs now. She has decided to lock horns with International celebrities.

On Tuesday Pop Icon Rihanna had posted a tweet, showing her support for Farmer’s protest, but Kangana being Kangana took matters into her own hand and called Rihanna ‘fool’ and ‘dummy.’

Rihanna on Tuesday Tweeted,  “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest (sic).”

Reacting to this Madam Kangana wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

Well, this didn’t go down well with the netizens and they started trolling Kangana mercilessly. They branded her as a ‘Bhakt’ and compared her social media followings with Rihanna.

Here are few Tweets:

As they say ‘Ummed pey duniya kayam hai’, we can just hope Madam Kangana stops Tweeting and start acting onscreen more.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.