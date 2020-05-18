Karnataka restricted the entry of people from 4 states till 31st May

Considering the coronavirus ailment (COVID-19)- required lockdown measures being taken on part of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that people’s entry from states Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will be restricted till May 31. The measures are being taken taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

