Karnataka restricted the entry of people from 4 states till 31st May

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 1

Considering the coronavirus ailment (COVID-19)- required lockdown measures being taken on part of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that people’s entry from states Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will be restricted till May 31. The measures are being taken taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“We have decided not to allow entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu till May 31st,” said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.