Kartik Aryan’s fees for his film ‘Dhamaka’ will shock you. Know the details here!

-
World
92,009,405
WorldConfirmed: 92,009,405Active: 24,217,621Recovered: 65,821,690Death: 1,970,094
-
USA
23,368,225
USAConfirmed: 23,368,225Active: 9,162,598Recovered: 13,816,028Death: 389,599
-
India
10,495,816
IndiaConfirmed: 10,495,816Active: 215,795Recovered: 10,128,457Death: 151,564
-
Brazil
8,195,637
BrazilConfirmed: 8,195,637Active: 717,204Recovered: 7,273,707Death: 204,726
-
Russia
3,448,203
RussiaConfirmed: 3,448,203Active: 559,969Recovered: 2,825,430Death: 62,804
-
UK
3,164,051
UKConfirmed: 3,164,051Active: 1,673,881Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 83,203
-
Turkey
2,346,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,346,285Active: 104,669Recovered: 2,218,464Death: 23,152
-
Italy
2,303,263
ItalyConfirmed: 2,303,263Active: 570,040Recovered: 1,653,404Death: 79,819
-
Germany
1,957,492
GermanyConfirmed: 1,957,492Active: 344,289Recovered: 1,570,000Death: 43,203
-
Pakistan
508,824
PakistanConfirmed: 508,824Active: 33,102Recovered: 464,950Death: 10,772
-
China
87,706
ChinaConfirmed: 87,706Active: 784Recovered: 82,288Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 13/1: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’ directed by Ram Madhvani in just 10 days. Which is more surprising is that the actor is paid a whooping 20 crore for shooting just 10 days.
Kartik is riding high on the success of 4 back to back hits, ‘Pyaar ka punchnama 2’, ‘Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety’, ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ and ‘Lukka Chuppi’. The producers are backing him to deliver this time too.
‘Dhamaka’ is a remake of the Korean Film ‘The Terror Live’. The film is produced b Ronnie Screwala and Ram Madhvani.
On the work front Kartik Aryan is working on ‘Bhul Bhulaiya 2’, ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Dhamaka’. His last film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ directed by Imtiaz Ali, failed at the box office.