Kartik Aryan's Intense Avatar in 'Dhamaka' Teaser is refreshing. Watch the Teaser here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 2/3: The teaser of Kartik Aryan starrer and Ram Madhvani directed film ‘Dhamaka’ is out today. Kartik is seen as a journalist covering a hard-hitting incident of a bomb-blast in realtime.

While sharing the teaser, the actor wrote on his Twitter page, “Main hoon Arjun Pathak. Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga. #Dhamaka Coming soon, only on Netflix @AmrutaSubhash #VikasKumar @vishfulfilled @madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms @netflix_in.”

Watch the trailer here:

‘Dhamaka’ will release on Netflix. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
