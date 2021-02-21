Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif to debut in Bollywood

COVID-19 Updates World 111,824,301 World Confirmed: 111,824,301 Active: 22,169,130 Recovered: 87,179,977 Death: 2,475,194

Isabelle Kaif provided a glimpse of her character, Noor, in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Dhiraj Kumar’s directorial venture features her as a girl from Agra, alongside Pulkit Samrat. Katrina Kaif’s sister is shooting for the film, which deals with social harmony, in Delhi. In the picture, the youngster looks cute in her suit with a red and gold dupatta. A bunch of bangles and her charming smile enhanced her look. She captioned it, “Hi from Noor with the hashtag #OnSet.

A few days back, Isabelle had shared the first look with actor Pulkit Samrat, and social media could not stop noticing how much she resembles her sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.