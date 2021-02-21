Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif to debut in Bollywood

In 2018, Isabelle Kaif was supposed to make her debut with Time to Dance, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, but the film did not see the light of day

UncategorizedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,824,301
    World
    Confirmed: 111,824,301
    Active: 22,169,130
    Recovered: 87,179,977
    Death: 2,475,194
  • USA 28,721,707
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,721,707
    Active: 9,308,888
    Recovered: 18,902,666
    Death: 510,153
  • India 11,004,795
    India
    Confirmed: 11,004,795
    Active: 151,688
    Recovered: 10,696,696
    Death: 156,411
  • Brazil 10,139,148
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,139,148
    Active: 825,203
    Recovered: 9,067,939
    Death: 246,006
  • Russia 4,164,726
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,164,726
    Active: 367,988
    Recovered: 3,713,445
    Death: 83,293
  • UK 4,115,509
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,115,509
    Active: 1,500,711
    Recovered: 2,494,218
    Death: 120,580
  • Italy 2,809,246
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,809,246
    Active: 388,895
    Recovered: 2,324,633
    Death: 95,718
  • Turkey 2,638,422
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,638,422
    Active: 86,602
    Recovered: 2,523,760
    Death: 28,060
  • Germany 2,391,368
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,391,368
    Active: 132,390
    Recovered: 2,190,600
    Death: 68,378
  • Pakistan 571,174
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 571,174
    Active: 24,466
    Recovered: 534,107
    Death: 12,601
  • China 89,831
    China
    Confirmed: 89,831
    Active: 423
    Recovered: 84,772
    Death: 4,636

Isabelle Kaif provided a glimpse of her character, Noor, in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Dhiraj Kumar’s directorial venture features her as a girl from Agra, alongside Pulkit Samrat. Katrina Kaif’s sister is shooting for the film, which deals with social harmony, in Delhi. In the picture, the youngster looks cute in her suit with a red and gold dupatta. A bunch of bangles and her charming smile enhanced her look. She captioned it, “Hi from Noor with the hashtag #OnSet.

A few days back, Isabelle had shared the first look with actor Pulkit Samrat, and social media could not stop noticing how much she resembles her sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

Netizens couldn’t stop comparing her to her sister Katrina. One commented: “Wow!  Looking good.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is being billed as an entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. It will have Pulkit essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor, who hails from Agra.

“Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerized,” Pukit said.

The duo recently shot for a Dandiya Raas number, Ban Piya, for the film choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song features Pulkit and Isabelle with 400 background dancers.

“The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it.  The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”  Acharya said.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.