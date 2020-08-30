KBC 12 Promo Out with Amitabh

The 12th season of the small screen’s biggest quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is ready for launch. Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the show and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, not only did the process of KBC 12 registration with complete dedication in difficult times but after beating Corona, the shoot also started on time. For this reason, the fans of KBC did not have to be disappointed even in such circumstances and the makers of this show started taking a new season. Today the show’s promo has been released. In this promo (KBC 12 Promo), Amitabh Bachchan is seen with the contestant of the first episode of the show.