KBC registration will reopen from today

Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 ‘s registration will reopen today at 9 PM. You can register in the Sony Liv application. Sony Liv tweeted about this news. Tweet read “Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye (sic), ”

