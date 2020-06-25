KBC registration will reopen from today

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 ‘s registration will reopen today at 9 PM. You can register in the Sony Liv application. Sony Liv tweeted about this news. Tweet read  “Ek aakhri mauka! #KBC12 registration shuru honge phir ek baar 25th June raat 9 baje se sirf #SonyLIV users ke liye (sic), ”

