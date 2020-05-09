KBC registration will start from today

Mumbai, 9/5: The world of TV and cinema is closed these days in lockdown. But Amitabh Bachchan is bringing a new season of his favorite show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for his fans. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan himself had revealed that he is shooting promos of this show. Now let us tell you that in these days of lockdown, you can also be a part of this show that makes millionaires sitting at home. On 9 May, from today itself, Amitabh Bachchan is going to start asking the question of the registration of this show (KBC Registration).

From today onwards at 9 pm, Amitabh Bachchan will start asking questions related to KBC registration on Sony Entertainment Television. These questions will be asked from the audience until May 22. You can send correct answers to your questions through the SMS or SonyLIV app.