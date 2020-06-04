Kerala elephant death Case- Culprits will be booked soon : Kerala CM

Kerala, 4/6: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took to twitter to assure the people that, the culprits involved in the death of the elephant will be booked soon. The death of the elephant caused outrage in social media and the people demanded justice.

He tweeted “In a tragic incident in Palakkad district, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. An investigation is underway, focusing on three suspects. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice,”

“Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns won’t go in vain. Justice will prevail,”