Kevin Pietersen hilariously trolls Indian Fans after England’s Victory

New Delhi, 9/2: Former England Batsman Kevin Pietersen has trolled Indian fans after England’s 227 runs victory against India in Chennai.
Pietersen in Hindi wrote, “India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha” which translates to “Remember India, I had given you a heads up against celebrating too much when you defeated Australia on their home soil”.
India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha 😉
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021
Two weeks ago, Pietersen had warned India against the same and said that the real team was coming a few weeks later, whom they would have to beat since the series will be played in India’s home conditions.
Pietersen wrote, “India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen”
India 🇮🇳 – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai
LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .
Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021