Kevin Pietersen hilariously trolls Indian Fans after England’s Victory

New Delhi, 9/2: Former England Batsman Kevin Pietersen has trolled Indian fans after England’s 227 runs victory against India in Chennai.

Pietersen in Hindi wrote, “India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha” which translates to “Remember India, I had given you a heads up against celebrating too much when you defeated Australia on their home soil”.

India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021

Two weeks ago, Pietersen had warned India against the same and said that the real team was coming a few weeks later, whom they would have to beat since the series will be played in India’s home conditions.

Pietersen wrote, “India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen”