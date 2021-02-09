Kevin Pietersen hilariously trolls Indian Fans after England’s Victory

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/2: Former England Batsman Kevin Pietersen has trolled Indian fans after England’s 227 runs victory against India in Chennai.

Pietersen in Hindi wrote,  “India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha” which translates to “Remember India, I had given you a heads up against celebrating too much when you defeated Australia on their home soil”.

Two weeks ago, Pietersen had warned India against the same and said that the real team was coming a few weeks later, whom they would have to beat since the series will be played in India’s home conditions.

Pietersen wrote, “India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen”

 

