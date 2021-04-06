Kiran More Tests Positive for Covid 19

-
Mumbai, 6/4: Kiran More, former Indian Cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicketkeeping consultant, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 6). The former India wicketkeeper-batsman is asymptomatic and has been isolated from the rest of the set-up.
“Mr. Kiran More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times” – MI said in a statement.