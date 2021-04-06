Kiran More Tests Positive for Covid 19

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 132,506,975
    World
    Confirmed: 132,506,975
    Active: 22,792,362
    Recovered: 106,838,567
    Death: 2,876,046
  • USA 31,496,976
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,496,976
    Active: 6,869,132
    Recovered: 24,058,562
    Death: 569,282
  • Brazil 13,023,189
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,023,189
    Active: 1,253,847
    Recovered: 11,436,189
    Death: 333,153
  • India 12,686,049
    India
    Confirmed: 12,686,049
    Active: 788,193
    Recovered: 11,732,279
    Death: 165,577
  • Russia 4,597,868
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,597,868
    Active: 276,727
    Recovered: 4,220,035
    Death: 101,106
  • UK 4,362,150
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,362,150
    Active: 322,726
    Recovered: 3,912,562
    Death: 126,862
  • Italy 3,678,944
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,678,944
    Active: 570,096
    Recovered: 2,997,522
    Death: 111,326
  • Turkey 3,529,601
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,529,601
    Active: 366,168
    Recovered: 3,130,977
    Death: 32,456
  • Germany 2,903,036
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,903,036
    Active: 228,306
    Recovered: 2,597,100
    Death: 77,630
  • Pakistan 696,184
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 696,184
    Active: 63,102
    Recovered: 618,158
    Death: 14,924
  • China 90,329
    China
    Confirmed: 90,329
    Active: 244
    Recovered: 85,449
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 6/4: Kiran More, former Indian Cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicketkeeping consultant, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 6). The former India wicketkeeper-batsman is asymptomatic and has been isolated from the rest of the set-up.

“Mr. Kiran More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times” – MI said in a statement.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.