Kiran More Tests Positive for Covid 19

COVID-19 Updates World 132,506,975 World Confirmed: 132,506,975 Active: 22,792,362 Recovered: 106,838,567 Death: 2,876,046

USA 31,496,976 USA Confirmed: 31,496,976 Active: 6,869,132 Recovered: 24,058,562 Death: 569,282

Brazil 13,023,189 Brazil Confirmed: 13,023,189 Active: 1,253,847 Recovered: 11,436,189 Death: 333,153

India 12,686,049 India Confirmed: 12,686,049 Active: 788,193 Recovered: 11,732,279 Death: 165,577

Russia 4,597,868 Russia Confirmed: 4,597,868 Active: 276,727 Recovered: 4,220,035 Death: 101,106

UK 4,362,150 UK Confirmed: 4,362,150 Active: 322,726 Recovered: 3,912,562 Death: 126,862

Italy 3,678,944 Italy Confirmed: 3,678,944 Active: 570,096 Recovered: 2,997,522 Death: 111,326

Turkey 3,529,601 Turkey Confirmed: 3,529,601 Active: 366,168 Recovered: 3,130,977 Death: 32,456

Germany 2,903,036 Germany Confirmed: 2,903,036 Active: 228,306 Recovered: 2,597,100 Death: 77,630

Pakistan 696,184 Pakistan Confirmed: 696,184 Active: 63,102 Recovered: 618,158 Death: 14,924

China 90,329 China Confirmed: 90,329 Active: 244 Recovered: 85,449 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 6/4: Kiran More, former Indian Cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicketkeeping consultant, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 6). The former India wicketkeeper-batsman is asymptomatic and has been isolated from the rest of the set-up.