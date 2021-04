KKR defeats SRH by 10 runs.

COVID-19 Updates World 136,510,373 World Confirmed: 136,510,373 Active: 23,830,766 Recovered: 109,733,481 Death: 2,946,126

Chennai, 11/4: Manish Pandey’s gritty half century went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. For KKR , Prasidh Krishna took 2 wickets.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders score 187 runs at loss of 6 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nitish Rana & Rahul Tripathi shine with 80 & 53 runs respectively.