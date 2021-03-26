KL Rahul’s Blazing Century takes India to a massive 336 Runs

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Pune, 26/3: Indian Team yet again posted more than 300 runs on the board. Team India scored a massive 336-6 runs in their allotted 50 overs. KL Rahul, who batted at no.4 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer scored an amazing century to take India to a commendable situation. He got out to Tom Curran for 108 runs. Captain Virat Kohli yet again failed to score a hundred and got out to Adil Rashid for 66 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Risabh Pant smashed 77 off just 44 balls to demoralize the English Bowlers.

Earlier in the day stand-in English Captain Jos Butler had won the toss and invited India to Bat first. England went off to a great start, picking up Rohit and Dhawan cheaply. Virat and Rahul got together and stitched a partnership of 121 runs. After Virat’s dismissal, Rahul and Pant wreaked havoc and scored quick runs. Towards the end, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya finished the Innings well. India scored 126 runs in the last 10 overs.

English Bowlers were disappointing. In the absence of some big names, the young bowlers failed to live up to the expectations and gave away a lot of runs. Tom Curran was expensive, giving away 83 runs though he picked 2 wickets. Reece Topley also picked 2 wickets for 50. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid picked 1 wicket each.

