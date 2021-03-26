KL Rahul’s Blazing Century takes India to a massive 336 Runs

COVID-19 Updates World 126,210,104 World Confirmed: 126,210,104 Active: 21,614,274 Recovered: 101,826,192 Death: 2,769,638

USA 30,775,790 USA Confirmed: 30,775,790 Active: 7,019,826 Recovered: 23,196,217 Death: 559,747

Brazil 12,324,765 Brazil Confirmed: 12,324,765 Active: 1,248,490 Recovered: 10,772,549 Death: 303,726

India 11,846,652 India Confirmed: 11,846,652 Active: 421,032 Recovered: 11,264,637 Death: 160,983

Russia 4,501,859 Russia Confirmed: 4,501,859 Active: 284,681 Recovered: 4,120,161 Death: 97,017

UK 4,319,128 UK Confirmed: 4,319,128 Active: 444,641 Recovered: 3,748,042 Death: 126,445

Italy 3,464,543 Italy Confirmed: 3,464,543 Active: 562,856 Recovered: 2,794,888 Death: 106,799

Turkey 3,120,013 Turkey Confirmed: 3,120,013 Active: 188,565 Recovered: 2,900,829 Death: 30,619

Germany 2,732,130 Germany Confirmed: 2,732,130 Active: 188,414 Recovered: 2,467,600 Death: 76,116

Pakistan 645,356 Pakistan Confirmed: 645,356 Active: 40,120 Recovered: 591,145 Death: 14,091

China 90,147 China Confirmed: 90,147 Active: 163 Recovered: 85,348 Death: 4,636

Pune, 26/3: Indian Team yet again posted more than 300 runs on the board. Team India scored a massive 336-6 runs in their allotted 50 overs. KL Rahul, who batted at no.4 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer scored an amazing century to take India to a commendable situation. He got out to Tom Curran for 108 runs. Captain Virat Kohli yet again failed to score a hundred and got out to Adil Rashid for 66 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Risabh Pant smashed 77 off just 44 balls to demoralize the English Bowlers.

Earlier in the day stand-in English Captain Jos Butler had won the toss and invited India to Bat first. England went off to a great start, picking up Rohit and Dhawan cheaply. Virat and Rahul got together and stitched a partnership of 121 runs. After Virat’s dismissal, Rahul and Pant wreaked havoc and scored quick runs. Towards the end, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya finished the Innings well. India scored 126 runs in the last 10 overs.

English Bowlers were disappointing. In the absence of some big names, the young bowlers failed to live up to the expectations and gave away a lot of runs. Tom Curran was expensive, giving away 83 runs though he picked 2 wickets. Reece Topley also picked 2 wickets for 50. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid picked 1 wicket each.