10 things about India that nobody would have told you

Unique India is a country which is world famous for its beauty and guest hospitality. Tourists are eager to come here. It is the seventh largest and second most populous country in the world. However, films have always shown India as a poor and desolate country, where beggars and patients are full. The new generation is working tirelessly to eradicate this stain. We look at some similar facts of India which you might not have heard .

1. Youth power of India

It is a young and mature country. More than 50 percent of the people here are under 25 years of age. 2 3 people are under 35 years of age. Due to which the youth power is increasing here. The dreams of these youth are different and the mind wants to show something. India is also changing due to his thoughts.

2. A part of the country does not pay tax

India is an agrarian country. Agriculture and farming is the business of 50 percent of the people here. This country basically runs on farming and farming. And agriculture is tax free here. In addition, a large part of the population performs manual labor. It is difficult to keep an eye on the earnings of such workers as well, so it is also tax free.

3. Wedding Detective

India is a country where even today most marriages are by choice of parents. There are many wedding detectives here. By any means, they take out the information from the friends and relatives of the bride and groom according to their choice and if the parents get everything favorable, then they approve of the marriage.

4. Horn please

India is the second most densely populated country in the world. Where traffic jams are a common practice. Here ‘Horn Please’ is written on the back of almost every truck and lorry so that there is no accident while over taking. But their drivers keep pointing their fingers on the horn continuously, which increases the noise pollution.

5. Newspaper

Most of the developed countries are leaving the newspaper. He reads all the news on his smart phone. But the day of Indians begins with the newspaper even today. These newspapers are printed in various languages. Buying newspapers in India is cheaper than the Internet. The best thing is that you can also use it for other uses or sell it in the trash.

6. Fast Food

Where many countries of the world are boycotting fast food and packed processed food. At the same time Indians are spending more time at work so that they do not have time to cook food. So they buy food before going to work and come back and eat canned food. Due to which obesity is increasing in them.

7. Plastic chairs everywhere

As if a cow is seen anywhere in the streets of India. In the same way, plastic chair will be seen everywhere like home, hospital, hotel, school, office anywhere. However their designs may be different. No one can stop them from using it because they are lightweight and durable as well. Anyone can buy them easily.

8. See where there is peak

This is something that no Indian is proud of. Spitting is a common practice anytime and anywhere in India. Apart from this, Indians can use any place as a toilet, although to cope with this embarrassing situation, the government has built toilets in different places. But still there is no significant improvement in the situation.

9. Superstition

In this modern era of science, a large part of India still believes in vengeance and superstition. Rituals are predominant for them, rich or poor. On buying a new car, he considers it necessary to take blessings by offering garlands and plucking coconuts.

10. Roads of India

India is a country where everything is on a different level. Which is amazing. You can find anything on the roads here. Such as cobblers, ear and nose cleansers, Ayurvedic doctors, orthopedics and aura fast food shops. Apart from this, there are big pits that will sometimes take you on a field trip, sometimes a mountain.