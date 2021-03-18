Know the Date and Time for 2021’s first ‘Chandra Grahan’.

Lunar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the moon moves into the shadow of the earth. Two lunar and two solar eclipses will be visible in India in 2021.

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 will occur on May 26 and this will be a total lunar eclipse. This lunar eclipse will be visible in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

In India, the eclipse would begin at 2:17 pm and end at 7:19 pm. The second will take place on November 19, 2021.

In India, the first lunar eclipse of 2021 will be the shadow lunar eclipse but it will be a full lunar eclipse in other countries.