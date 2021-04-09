Know the Side-effects of Kadha. Not Knowing these things may harm you!

-
World
134,641,198
WorldConfirmed: 134,641,198Active: 23,307,967Recovered: 108,415,236Death: 2,917,995
USA
31,717,404
USAConfirmed: 31,717,404Active: 6,870,679Recovered: 24,272,869Death: 573,856
Brazil
13,286,324
BrazilConfirmed: 13,286,324Active: 1,208,844Recovered: 11,732,193Death: 345,287
India
13,060,542
IndiaConfirmed: 13,060,542Active: 979,556Recovered: 11,913,292Death: 167,694
Russia
4,623,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,623,984Active: 273,037Recovered: 4,248,700Death: 102,247
UK
4,370,321
UKConfirmed: 4,370,321Active: 297,987Recovered: 3,945,354Death: 126,980
Italy
3,717,602
ItalyConfirmed: 3,717,602Active: 544,330Recovered: 3,060,411Death: 112,861
Turkey
3,689,866
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,689,866Active: 423,773Recovered: 3,232,892Death: 33,201
Germany
2,951,829
GermanyConfirmed: 2,951,829Active: 225,756Recovered: 2,647,600Death: 78,473
Pakistan
710,829
PakistanConfirmed: 710,829Active: 69,811Recovered: 625,789Death: 15,229
China
90,386
ChinaConfirmed: 90,386Active: 279Recovered: 85,471Death: 4,636
For more than a year, the whole world is troubled by the coronavirus. Ever since the coronavirus epidemic has surfaced, many health experts along with the Ayush Ministry are also advising people to drink Ayurvedic Kadha to strengthen their immunity. In such a situation, many people have made kadha a part of their daily diet to avoid corona infection and are consuming it several times a day.
But as you may be aware, too much of anything is very bad. Even if Kadha is an immunity booster. Ayurveda experts are also suggesting that if the decoction is used in too much quantity, the body can be damaged in many ways.
– If the decoction of kadha is hot and drinking it too much may be a problem of mouth and stomach ulcer.
– Overdose of things like Cinnamon, Giloy, Pepper can cause stomach pain, heartburn or acidity.
– Due to drinking too much kadha, the liver is also damaged. So at the same time, excessive use of Giloy reduces the sugar level.
– Drinking an excessive amount of decoction can also cause problems such as nose bleeding, sour belching, and trouble in urine.
– People who already have any disease or who eat blood thinners, if they drink more decoction, then there is an increased risk of internal bleeding inside the body which can be fatal at times.