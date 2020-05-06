Kumar Sangakara to continue as MCC President till September

According to reports, the tenure of former SriLanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara as MCC President is set to be extended till September. He will become the first person to serve as MCC President for more than one year after World War II. This decision is taken due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“The disruption to the global cricketing landscape caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 Coronavirus has led the Committee to recommend that Sangakkara, who began his term of office on 1 October 2019, be invited to serve as President of the Club until 30 September 2021,” the MCC said in a release.