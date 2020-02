New Delhi,1/2: Comedian Kunal Karma sends legal notice to IndiGo Airlines and seeks 25 lakh rupees compensation for the mental pain caused by the Incident. This development came after IndiGo airlines suspended Kunal Karma from traveling in the airlines.

Kunal asked IndiGo airlines to revoke the suspension immediately with an unconditional apology. He saught the money for the mental agony caused by the airlines.