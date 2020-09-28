Lata Mangeshkar turns 91

Probably India’s greatest playback singer of all time Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 91st birthday today. Her first recorded song was in 1942. Her last recorded song was in 2015, in an Indo-Pak gay love story. Many celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her on her birthday.

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

Wishing our beloved Lata Mangeshkar ji a very happy birthday! Her voice has mesmerized us in our happy times and has comforted us in difficult ones. Today, we pray for her long & healthy life.

Here is the screenshot of her kind words for our work. pic.twitter.com/RybdsMPwya — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) September 28, 2020