Lata Mangeshkar turns 91

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Probably India’s greatest playback singer of all time Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 91st birthday today. Her first recorded song was in 1942. Her last recorded song was in 2015, in an Indo-Pak gay love story. Many celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra  Modi wished her on her birthday.

