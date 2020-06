Leo Messi becomes the first player in LaLiga history to score 20 goals in 12 consecutive season

After nearly 3 months of break, laliga is back. Barcelona thrashed Mallorca 4-0. Arturo Vidal opened the scoring with, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, and Messi joined the party.

Messi otherwise known as La Pulga was in terrific form. He assisted twice and scored once. With the goal, he becomes the first player in La Liga history to score 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons. He was deservedly awarded as the Man of the Match.