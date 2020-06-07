Liquor to be cheap again, this government decided to phase out Corona tax

There is great relief news for the liquor lovers of India’s capital and surrounding areas. The Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi has decided to phase out 70% of the special Corona tax on alcohol. It will be effective from 10 June. The Kejriwal government, along with the decision to withdraw 70% cess on liquor, also announced an increase in VAT. Now 5% additional VAT will be charged on liquor. VAT is 20% now, it will be increased to 25%. Explain that 70% of the cess was on retail sales (MRP). After the withdrawal of this special fee, the liquor will be started again in Delhi. However, an official announcement has not been made about this yet.