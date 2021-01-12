List of Most Powerful Passports is here. Know India’s Rank here!

New Delhi, 12/1: Henley and Partners Passport Index of 2021 has come out with new rankings. Japan tops the list, whereas India ranks 85 in the list. Last year India’s rank was 84.

Here’s the Top 10 List:

1. Japan: 191

2. Singapore: 190

3. Germany, South Korea: 189

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain: 188

5. Austria, Denmark: 187

6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden: 186

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States: 185

8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta: 184

9. Canada: 183

10. Hungary: 182