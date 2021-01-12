ରାଉରକେଲାର ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ୩ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 91,416,170
    World
    Confirmed: 91,416,170
    Active: 24,029,068
    Recovered: 65,431,303
    Death: 1,955,799
  • USA 23,143,197
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,143,197
    Active: 9,077,487
    Recovered: 13,680,461
    Death: 385,249
  • India 10,479,913
    India
    Confirmed: 10,479,913
    Active: 217,255
    Recovered: 10,111,294
    Death: 151,364
  • Brazil 8,133,833
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,133,833
    Active: 722,733
    Recovered: 7,207,483
    Death: 203,617
  • Russia 3,448,203
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,448,203
    Active: 559,969
    Recovered: 2,825,430
    Death: 62,804
  • UK 3,118,518
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,118,518
    Active: 1,629,591
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 81,960
  • Turkey 2,336,476
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,336,476
    Active: 105,044
    Recovered: 2,208,451
    Death: 22,981
  • Italy 2,289,021
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,289,021
    Active: 575,979
    Recovered: 1,633,839
    Death: 79,203
  • Germany 1,942,951
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,942,951
    Active: 330,720
    Recovered: 1,570,000
    Death: 42,231
  • Pakistan 506,701
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 506,701
    Active: 34,007
    Recovered: 461,977
    Death: 10,717
  • China 87,591
    China
    Confirmed: 87,591
    Active: 697
    Recovered: 82,260
    Death: 4,634

ରାଉରକେଲା,୧୨ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରୁ ଅନେକ ନିୟମକୁ କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସ୍କୁଲ, କଲେଜ ଓ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସତ୍ୱେ ରାଉରକେଲାରେ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ ଶିକ୍ଷକ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୨ ଦିନରେ ୩ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ଗୋଟିଏ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲର ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ପରେ ୩ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.