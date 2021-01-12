ରାଉରକେଲାର ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ୩ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

-
ରାଉରକେଲା,୧୨ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରୁ ଅନେକ ନିୟମକୁ କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସ୍କୁଲ, କଲେଜ ଓ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସତ୍ୱେ ରାଉରକେଲାରେ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ ଶିକ୍ଷକ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୨ ଦିନରେ ୩ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ଗୋଟିଏ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲର ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ପରେ ୩ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ।