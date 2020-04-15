Lockdown 2.0: Government releases new guidelines

New Delhi, 15/4: Indian government has extended the lockdown period till 3rd May. Ministry of Home Affairs has released guidelines for the lockdown 2.O. All types of travel including inter-state and inter-district travel have been prohibited. All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3. Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3. In a sigh of relief for the industry sector, industries functioning from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been given relief to operate during the lockdown. People facing an emergency will be allowed to move in the lockdown. All flight and train service to be remain closed.