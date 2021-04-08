Lockdown and night curfew in Madhya Pradesh
MP,8/4: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. To curb the drastic rise of Coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh government imposed night curfew in all urban areas from April 8 and also decided to operate the government offices for five days a week for the next three months.
This decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Similarly , lockdown is announced in urban areas of all districts on every Sunday.