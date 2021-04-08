Lockdown and night curfew in Madhya Pradesh

COVID-19 Updates World 133,695,421 World Confirmed: 133,695,421 Active: 22,968,321 Recovered: 107,825,976 Death: 2,901,124

USA 31,637,243 USA Confirmed: 31,637,243 Active: 6,857,855 Recovered: 24,206,539 Death: 572,849

Brazil 13,197,031 Brazil Confirmed: 13,197,031 Active: 1,191,776 Recovered: 11,664,158 Death: 341,097

India 12,926,061 India Confirmed: 12,926,061 Active: 910,264 Recovered: 11,848,905 Death: 166,892

Russia 4,606,162 Russia Confirmed: 4,606,162 Active: 275,202 Recovered: 4,229,480 Death: 101,480

UK 4,367,291 UK Confirmed: 4,367,291 Active: 307,587 Recovered: 3,932,777 Death: 126,927

Italy 3,700,393 Italy Confirmed: 3,700,393 Active: 547,837 Recovered: 3,040,182 Death: 112,374

Turkey 3,633,925 Turkey Confirmed: 3,633,925 Active: 406,004 Recovered: 3,194,978 Death: 32,943

Germany 2,927,572 Germany Confirmed: 2,927,572 Active: 217,998 Recovered: 2,631,400 Death: 78,174

Pakistan 705,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 705,517 Active: 66,994 Recovered: 623,399 Death: 15,124

China 90,365 China Confirmed: 90,365 Active: 263 Recovered: 85,466 Death: 4,636

MP,8/4: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. To curb the drastic rise of Coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh government imposed night curfew in all urban areas from April 8 and also decided to operate the government offices for five days a week for the next three months.

This decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Similarly , lockdown is announced in urban areas of all districts on every Sunday.