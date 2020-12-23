Lockdown announced in this Country. Know Details Here!!

-
Thimphu(New Delhi), 23/12: Bhutan has imposed a seven-day lockdown starting from Wednesday due to a rise in Covid 19 cases. It was announced by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.
In an official statement, the PM said that country will be under lockdown for seven days starting from Wednesday. The lockdown will help the authority to control the spread of the disease.
“In continuation to the inter-district movement restriction imposed this morning, the national COVID-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha, which is evident of local transmission,” the statement read.
According to the Ministry of Health of Bhutan on December 22, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 479 out of which 430 have recovered. Bhutan is yet to record a COVID-19 death.