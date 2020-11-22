Lockdown can be implemented in this state again

Lockdown can be implemented again in Maharashtra amidst cases of Coronavirus growing continuously after festivals in the country. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) said this on Sunday. Pawar has said that at present, he will review the situation for two to three days. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that we saw a lot of crowd on Diwali. We also saw a lot of crowd at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pawar said that we are talking to the departments concerned.

Ajit Pawar said that we will review the situation for the next 2-3 days and after that, we will decide on the further lockdown. Pawar said that at the time of Diwali, there was a huge crowd, it seemed as if Corona would automatically die from the huge crowd. Now it is being said that a second wave of corona may come. The government is putting all restrictions to open schools, including sanitizing it in various ways.

