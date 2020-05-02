Lockdown decreased heartattack rates

Lockdowns are underway in various countries to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, the Indian government extended the lockdown period in the country until May 17. Fear of Coronavirus disease continues to rise, while heart attack rates have dropped by 30 to 70 percent. Mount Sinai Heart Hospital, New York Samin Kumar Sharma said such heart attacks are believed to have reduced due to the improvement in the mental and physical health of the general public in the wake of the lockdown situation in various countries to combat Coronavirus.

While the whole world is in balance in the shadow of the coronavirus, it has had a positive and indirect effect in various countries, which has brought some relief to heart patients since its emergence in China since last December. Even during this time, the number of heart attacks has been reduced by 30 to 70 percent.