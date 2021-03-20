Lockdown Imposed in these Places. Know Details Here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhopal, 20/3: The cases of Covid 19 are going up day by day in Madhya Pradesh. Due to which a one-day lockdown is imposed in  Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur on Sunday.

According to the state government directive, all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31. The decision has been taken after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1140 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of which 556 have recovered and 7 people have died.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
