Lockdown Imposed in these Places. Know Details Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 122,990,805 World Confirmed: 122,990,805 Active: 21,155,173 Recovered: 99,120,420 Death: 2,715,212

USA 30,425,787 USA Confirmed: 30,425,787 Active: 7,261,358 Recovered: 22,610,325 Death: 554,104

Brazil 11,877,009 Brazil Confirmed: 11,877,009 Active: 1,203,024 Recovered: 10,383,460 Death: 290,525

India 11,555,284 India Confirmed: 11,555,284 Active: 288,358 Recovered: 11,107,332 Death: 159,594

Russia 4,447,570 Russia Confirmed: 4,447,570 Active: 292,259 Recovered: 4,060,652 Death: 94,659

UK 4,285,684 UK Confirmed: 4,285,684 Active: 538,165 Recovered: 3,621,493 Death: 126,026

Italy 3,332,418 Italy Confirmed: 3,332,418 Active: 556,539 Recovered: 2,671,638 Death: 104,241

Turkey 2,971,633 Turkey Confirmed: 2,971,633 Active: 153,012 Recovered: 2,788,757 Death: 29,864

Germany 2,645,186 Germany Confirmed: 2,645,186 Active: 160,413 Recovered: 2,409,700 Death: 75,073

Pakistan 623,135 Pakistan Confirmed: 623,135 Active: 29,576 Recovered: 579,760 Death: 13,799

China 90,087 China Confirmed: 90,087 Active: 162 Recovered: 85,289 Death: 4,636

Bhopal, 20/3: The cases of Covid 19 are going up day by day in Madhya Pradesh. Due to which a one-day lockdown is imposed in Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur on Sunday.

According to the state government directive, all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31. The decision has been taken after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1140 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of which 556 have recovered and 7 people have died.