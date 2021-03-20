ଫେସବୁକର କମାଲ୍: ୧୭ ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲା ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମକାରୀ

-
World
122,963,322
WorldConfirmed: 122,963,322Active: 21,128,964Recovered: 99,119,504Death: 2,714,854
-
USA
30,425,787
USAConfirmed: 30,425,787Active: 7,261,358Recovered: 22,610,325Death: 554,104
-
Brazil
11,877,009
BrazilConfirmed: 11,877,009Active: 1,203,024Recovered: 10,383,460Death: 290,525
-
India
11,555,284
IndiaConfirmed: 11,555,284Active: 288,358Recovered: 11,107,332Death: 159,594
-
Russia
4,447,570
RussiaConfirmed: 4,447,570Active: 292,259Recovered: 4,060,652Death: 94,659
-
UK
4,285,684
UKConfirmed: 4,285,684Active: 538,165Recovered: 3,621,493Death: 126,026
-
Italy
3,332,418
ItalyConfirmed: 3,332,418Active: 556,539Recovered: 2,671,638Death: 104,241
-
Turkey
2,971,633
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,971,633Active: 153,012Recovered: 2,788,757Death: 29,864
-
Germany
2,645,186
GermanyConfirmed: 2,645,186Active: 160,413Recovered: 2,409,700Death: 75,073
-
Pakistan
623,135
PakistanConfirmed: 623,135Active: 29,576Recovered: 579,760Death: 13,799
-
China
90,087
ChinaConfirmed: 90,087Active: 162Recovered: 85,289Death: 4,636
ଇନ୍ଦୋର, ୨୦ା୩ : ୧୭ ବର୍ଷ ପୂର୍ବେ ଜଣେ ମହିଳା ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ସେତେବଳେ ସେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତର ନାମ ଓ ଠିକଣା ସଠିକ ଭାବେ ଜାଣିନଥିଲେ । ତେଣୁ ଏ ବିଷୟରେ ମାମଲା ଦାୟର କରିପାରିନଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ଫେସବୁକରେ ମହିଳାଜଣକ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତର ପ୍ରୋଫାଇଲ ଦେଖି ତା’ର ନାମ, ଠିକଣା ଆଦି ଜାଣିପାରିଥିଲେ । ଫଳରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତା ୧୭ ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ମହିଳା ଥାନାରେ ମାମଲା ଦାୟର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।