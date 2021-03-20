ଫେସବୁକର କମାଲ୍: ୧୭ ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲା ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମକାରୀ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 122,963,322
    World
    Confirmed: 122,963,322
    Active: 21,128,964
    Recovered: 99,119,504
    Death: 2,714,854
  • USA 30,425,787
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,425,787
    Active: 7,261,358
    Recovered: 22,610,325
    Death: 554,104
  • Brazil 11,877,009
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,877,009
    Active: 1,203,024
    Recovered: 10,383,460
    Death: 290,525
  • India 11,555,284
    India
    Confirmed: 11,555,284
    Active: 288,358
    Recovered: 11,107,332
    Death: 159,594
  • Russia 4,447,570
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,447,570
    Active: 292,259
    Recovered: 4,060,652
    Death: 94,659
  • UK 4,285,684
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,285,684
    Active: 538,165
    Recovered: 3,621,493
    Death: 126,026
  • Italy 3,332,418
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,332,418
    Active: 556,539
    Recovered: 2,671,638
    Death: 104,241
  • Turkey 2,971,633
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,971,633
    Active: 153,012
    Recovered: 2,788,757
    Death: 29,864
  • Germany 2,645,186
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,645,186
    Active: 160,413
    Recovered: 2,409,700
    Death: 75,073
  • Pakistan 623,135
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 623,135
    Active: 29,576
    Recovered: 579,760
    Death: 13,799
  • China 90,087
    China
    Confirmed: 90,087
    Active: 162
    Recovered: 85,289
    Death: 4,636

ଇନ୍ଦୋର, ୨୦ା୩ : ୧୭ ବର୍ଷ ପୂର୍ବେ ଜଣେ ମହିଳା ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ସେତେବଳେ ସେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତର ନାମ ଓ ଠିକଣା ସଠିକ ଭାବେ ଜାଣିନଥିଲେ । ତେଣୁ ଏ ବିଷୟରେ ମାମଲା ଦାୟର କରିପାରିନଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ଫେସବୁକରେ ମହିଳାଜଣକ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତର ପ୍ରୋଫାଇଲ ଦେଖି ତା’ର ନାମ, ଠିକଣା ଆଦି ଜାଣିପାରିଥିଲେ । ଫଳରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତା ୧୭ ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ମହିଳା ଥାନାରେ ମାମଲା ଦାୟର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.