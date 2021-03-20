Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests Positive for Coronavirus!

-
Islamabad, 20/3: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. Special Assistant to the Pakistani PM on health services Faisal Sultan has confirmed the news. Mr Khan was vaccinated on Thursday.
“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home,” Mr Sultan tweeted, without giving further details.
PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home
— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021
COVID-19 cases have been rising in Pakistan. The total cases have passed 6.15 lakh and the death count has crossed over 13,700.
Most of the new cases came from Pakistan’s largest and richest province, Punjab.
Mr Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in the capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people. He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday, news agency Reuters reported.