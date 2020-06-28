Lockdown or Unlock 2.0! Two days to decide fate of lockdown!

Unlock 1 is going to end on June 30. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day.It is expected to reach its peak by mid-July or August. So there is a burning question in everyone’s mind, Will the lockdown be reimposed or will we enter to the Unlock phase 2. Some states like West Bengal and Assam have extended the lockdown till July 30. But as per sources, lockdown will not be extended, as our Prime Minister said, we will enter into unlock phase 2. We have to be more careful in the unlock2.0 and wear the mask and maintain social-distancing.